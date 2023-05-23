Coinspeaker District Court Judge Tosses Shareholder Lawsuit against Musk over Twitter Buyout San Francisco’s US District Judge Charles Breyer has dismissed the shareholder lawsuit against Elon Musk challenging the Twitter buyout. On Monday, Breyer ruled that the context in which Musk sustained the…



#sanfranciscos #charlesbreyer #elonmusk #williamheresniak #tesla #twitter #jackdorsey #silverlakes #egondurban #lindayaccarino