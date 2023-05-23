Hundreds of Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused thousands of children, AG finds

Hundreds of Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused thousands of children, AG finds

Upworthy

Published

Illinois’ attorney general released the results of a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Tuesday, saying investigators found that 451 clergy sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950 — far more than the 103 individuals the church had named when the…

#illinois #catholic #fbi #romancatholicchurch #neworleans #kwameraoul #raoul #newjerseycatholic #lisamadigans #madigan

Full Article