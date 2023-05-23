Hundreds of Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused thousands of children, AG finds

Illinois’ attorney general released the results of a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Tuesday, saying investigators found that 451 clergy sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950 — far more than the 103 individuals the church had named when the…



