LeBron James questioned retirement after his Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets despite the highest-scoring postseason half of James’ matchless NBA career. James set a personal record with 31 points in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night, but he missed…



#lebronjames #denvernuggets #nba #nuggets #kareemabduljabbars #anthonydavis #lakers #memphis #goldenstate #game4