NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s next big legal test is whether the famously loud-mouthed former president can keep quiet. In recent days, he has subjected himself to new legal troubles by repeatedly vilifying the writer E. Jean Carroll even after a jury found that he defamed her. And in his criminal…



#donaldtrump #ejeancarroll #trump #catherineachristian #manhattan #trumpuniversity #mexican #gonzalocuriel #indiana #robertmueller