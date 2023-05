And that’s a wrap on Season 23 of “The Voice” and longtime host, singer Blake Shelton. “The Voice” finale on Tuesday was the country superstar’s final episode as a coach — and it was a star-studded celebration with a new singer crowned the winner. Shelton’s finale episode kicked off with host and…



#voice #blakeshelton #carsondaly #adamlevine #gracewest #noivas #teamkellyclarkson #dsmooth #ginamiles #teamchance