Amazon corporate staff to walk out in protest over return-to-office mandate. ‘Morale feels like it’s at an all-time low’
At least 1,000 Amazon office workers could stage a walkout next week to take a stand against the company’s divisive return-to-office mandate. The Washington Post reported that on Monday some Amazon corporate workers announced they were planning to walk off the job on May 31, a week after the…
