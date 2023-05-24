AG Bonta will review decision not to charge San Francisco security guard in the fatal shooting of a suspected Walgreens shoplifter

By Veronica Miracle and Taylor Romine | CNN The California attorney general’s office will review the decision not to charge a security guard in the fatal shooting of a suspected shoplifter last month at a Walgreens store in downtown San Francisco, it said Tuesday. The review comes after the San…



#veronicamiracle #taylorromine #michaelanthony #bankobrown #johnburris #northerncalifornia #surveillance #brookejenkins #2023cablenewsnetwork