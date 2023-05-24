Angela Bassett, Mick Jagger, Forest Whitaker and More Pay Tribute to Tina Turner: “A Gift That Will Always Be ‘Simply the Best'”
Published
Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Tina Turner’s death on Wednesday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late music icon. Turner died Wednesday “after a long illness” in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her reps announced. “With her, the world loses a music…
#hollywood #tinaturners #turner #kusnacht #zurich #switzerland #grammyawards #iketinaturnerrevue #acidqueen #mtv