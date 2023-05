The newest title from indie studio Giant Squid is a bit like the developer’s previous title, the meditative Journey, crossed with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater — a combination that makes a lot of sense when you think about it. A trailer for the upcoming Sword of the Sea premiered during Wednesday’s…



#giantsquid #tonyhawksproskater #swordofsea #playstationshowcase #hoversword #playstation