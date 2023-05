UK gilt yields hit levels not seen since last year’s “mini” Budget crisis, and Australia’s government has referred a PwC tax leak scandal to the country’s federal police. Plus, in part one of our series on housing, the FT’s Sonja Hutson looks at why there are so few homes on the US market.…



#pwc #sonjahutson #budget #australian #ftnewsbriefing #fionasymon #marcfilippino #jesssmith #katiemcmurran #peterbarber