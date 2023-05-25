Trump's Truth Social Skit Roasting DeSantis' Twitter Spaces Chaos Leaves Internet In Splits

While the political world was buzzing with anticipation as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis geared up for his highly anticipated 2024 campaign announcement on Twitter Spaces, Donald Trump attempted to seize the spotlight, resorting to a barrage of insult-packed rants and diatribes to mock the Florida…



#florida #rondesantis #twitterspaces #donaldtrump #truthsocial #desantis #elonmusk #trump #georgesoros #klausschwab