American policing has changed since George Floyd’s murder

T Chris Thomsen and Rick Zimmerman, two longtime homicide investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department ( ), and they’ll tell you their job has changed markedly over the past three years. Restrictions now forbid officers from stopping drivers for expired tags or something dangling from a…



#christhomsen #rickzimmerman #davebicking #emmapedersen #mrbicking #mspedersen #minneapolis #georgefloyd #tyrenichols #violentcrimecontrol