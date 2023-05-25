JUST IN: Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Seditious Conspiracy, Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Published
Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for the charges stemming from his involvement in the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy back in November alongside Kelly…
#stewartrhodes #oathkeepers #capitol #kellymeggs #amitmehta #mediaite