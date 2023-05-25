US credit default swaps flash default warning and speculators rush in

A measure of U.S. default risk is flashing red as talks over the government's debt ceiling drag on, with speculation driven by the lure of a quick profit inflating the value of the derivative, market strategists and investors said. Spreads on U.S. government one-year credit default swaps (CDS) –…



#cds #karlschamotta #corpay #usfederalreserve #wilfred #daye #athanassiosdiplas #treasury #shankarramakrishnan #davidebarbuscia