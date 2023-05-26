‘Yellowjackets’ Star Christina Ricci Breaks Down That Devastating Loss in the Season 2 Finale

Note: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets” The Season 2 finale of “Yellowjackets” is now streaming on Showtime and even for a show that includes murder and cannibalism, the episode will surely shock fans with a tragic turn of events. Earlier this week,…



#yellowjacketsseason2 #yellowjackets #showtime #thewrap #christinaricci #mistyquigley #storytelling #nataliejuliettelewis #nicolemaines #misty