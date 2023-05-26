‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Thatcher on Season 2’s Tragic Finale: “She Already Let Herself Go”

[This story contains major spoilers to the season two finale of Yellowjackets, “Storytelling.”] Sophie Thatcher is relieved that the season two finale of Yellowjackets has landed. It’s been buzzing around in her head for quite some time, and the double-whammy ending for the character of Natalie…



#sophiethatcher #hollywoodreporter #nataliescatorccio #nat #showtime #queenofhearts #thr #amenirozsa #karynkusama #courtneyeaton