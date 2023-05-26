Ice cream truck driver who killed two brothers in mistaken identity case sentenced to life in prison

A former ice cream truck driver convicted of killing two people and severely wounding four others in a 2010 Florida shooting was sentenced Friday to life in prison, more than 12 years after the attack. Michael Keetley was convicted in March of two counts of murder and four counts of attempted…



#florida #michaelkeetley #christophersabella #juanguitron #sergioguitron #ruskin #creeper #johngrant #richardescobar #pazquezada