The Best Movies Streaming In June (Including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu And Max)

The Best Movies Streaming In June (Including Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu And Max)

Upworthy

Published

These are the best films, including Oscar winners and decades-old classics, set to join a streaming service next month, ranked by combined Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic scores. The two best-rated films coming to Amazon Prime Video won the Academy Award for Best Picture more than five decades…

#rottentomatoes #metacritic #amazonprimevideo #academyaward #netflix #samraimis #oscars #billnighy #andreariseborough #philippepetits

Full Article