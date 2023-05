Taylor Swift‘s “You’re Losing Me” has fans in tears. Swift’s new song is a vault track from Midnights that’s included on Midnights (The Late Night Edition), a special edition of the album first released exclusively to fans at her MetLife Stadium concert in New Jersey on Friday, May 26. Later…



#taylorswifts #latenightedition #metlifestadium #newjersey #yourelosingme #snowonbeach #lanadelrey #icespice #tildawnedition #joealwyn