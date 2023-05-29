Japan on standby for falling missile debris as North Korea announces plans to launch satellite into orbit

TOKYO — North Korea on Monday notified neighboring Japan that it plans to launch a satellite in coming days, which may be an attempt to put Pyongyang’s first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said he ordered Japan’s Self Defense Force to shoot down the…



