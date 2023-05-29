Nevada lawmakers consider new MLB stadium in Las Vegas for Oakland A's

Nevada lawmakers on Monday will hear a financing proposal to build a new Major League Baseball stadium in Las Vegas as Sin City prepares to be the new home of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. The Nevada Legislature is holding a public hearing for the plan — which, if passed, would OK up to…



#nevada #majorleaguebaseball #lasvegas #sincity #oaklandathletics #nevadalegislature #clarkcounty #mlb #athletics #cbssports