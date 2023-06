FC Barcelona have convinced a leading Manchester City star to sign a three-year contract with them according to SPORT. With his deal at the Etihad set to expire in exactly four weeks' time, Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with a summer switch to the Blaugrana since early 2023. In recent…



#fc #barcelona #manchestercity #ilkaygundogan #times #catalans #championsleague #intermilan #istanbul #barca