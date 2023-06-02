‘TV’s Top 5’: Maureen Ryan on the Depths of ‘Burn It Down’ (Beyond ‘Lost’); Plus Finale-Mania

Welcome to the 216th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other…



#hollywoodreporterstv #lesleygoldberg #westcoasttv #danielfienberg #maureenryan #hollywood #tedlasso #barry #rollingstones #alansepinwall