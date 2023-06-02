AI-Controlled Drone Goes Rogue, "Kills" Human Operator In Simulated US Air Force Test Authored by Caden Pearsen via The Epoch Times, An AI-enabled drone turned on and “killed” its human operator during a simulated U.S. Air Force (USAF) test so that it could complete its mission, a U.S. Air Force…



