Radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested President Joe Biden should’ve blamed his U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony fall on “the Russians.” The conversation took place on the Friday edition of The Breakfast Club where Charlamagne reacted to the fall alongside his co-hosts DJ Envy and Tezlyn…



#usairforce #russians #breakfastclub #tezlynfigaro #envy #figaro #alifealert #bidenshould #mediaite