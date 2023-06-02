Fort Bragg changes name to Fort Liberty, part of U.S. Army plan to rename installations honoring Confederate soldiers
Fort Bragg shed its Confederate namesake Friday to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony some veterans said was a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members. The change was part of a broad Department of Defense initiative, motivated…
