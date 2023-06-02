Trump Whines About Pence Not Being Charged in Classified Document Probe: ‘I’m at Least as Innocent as He Is’
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File Former President Donald Trump was not happy about his former veep being exonerated in the DOJ’s classified documents probe, complaining once again that he is an “innocent” victim of a “witch hunt.” Potential criminal charges are still looming over the ex-president…
