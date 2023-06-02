A businessman has been sentenced to life in prison for helping Colombian mercenaries get weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise in 2021.Full Article
Businessman gets life in prison over Haitian president's assassination
Haitian Businessman Gets Life Sentence in Assassination of Haiti’s President
NYTimes.com
Despite cooperating with prosecutors, Rodolphe Jaar was given the maximum term by a judge in Miami, the first sentence handed down..