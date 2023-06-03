Over 280 people are dead and 900 injured after 2 trains derailed in India
Published
NPR's Scott Simon talks with reporter Shalu Yadav about the deadly train crash in India Friday night.Full Article
Published
NPR's Scott Simon talks with reporter Shalu Yadav about the deadly train crash in India Friday night.Full Article
At least 261 people have been killed and 1,000 injured in a crash involving three trains in India's eastern Odisha state,..
India suffers its worst train disaster in decades with the toll rising to 288 people dead and 850 injured. Two civilians are killed..