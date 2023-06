Strikes in Russia have reportedly ramped up in recent days as Ukrainian forces prepare to launch a major counteroffensive. On Friday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, claimed in a Telegram post that roughly 850 missiles and other projectiles were launched at Shebekino, a…



#vyacheslavgladkov #belgorod #telegram #shebekino #ukraine #maslovapristan #proukrainerussian #kremlin #guardian #russian