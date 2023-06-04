Eight people have been arrested in Hong Kong as part of a crackdown on protests on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.Full Article
Eight arrested in Hong Kong on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Upworthy
Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen..
-
Hong Kong performance artists detained on Tiananmen anniversary eve
Terra Daily
-
Hong Kong, China step up security on Tiananmen crackdown anniversary
Japan Today
-
Hong Kong Remembered June 4 Tiananmen Massacre, Until It Couldn’t
NYTimes.com
-
China Needs To Acknowledge Tiananmen Massacre, Says HRW
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Hong Kong police detain artists on eve of Tiananmen anniversary
AFP English
Hong Kong Police arrest at least 4 people, including two performance artists on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen..
-
Hong Kong: 8 held on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary
Deutsche Welle
-
Activists in Canada aim to carry torch for Hong Kong's silenced Tiananmen vigil
CP24
-
How China is erasing Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square memories
Deutsche Welle
-
How China is silencing Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square memories
Deutsche Welle