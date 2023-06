HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Hong Kong police searched and detained scores of people on Sunday, including four arrested for "seditious" intent, as authorities tightened security for the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Restrictions in Hong Kong have stifled what were once…



#hongkong #kong #tiananmensquare #restrictions #taipei #berlin #nearvictoriapark #alexandrawong #christo #beijing