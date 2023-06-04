Vegas Golden Knights beat Florida Panthers in Stanley Cup Game 1

ViewBack in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in five years and trailing the Florida Panthers less than 10 minutes into Game 1, the Vegas Golden Knights sent a very clear message.
“We were ready,” Jonathan Marchessault said.
Ready and relentless. Vegas rallied from an early deficit, got the go-ahead goal from...
