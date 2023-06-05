Barry Newman, ‘Vanishing Point’ and ‘The Limey’ Actor, Dies at 92

Barry Newman, the Emmy-nominated actor who starred in the 1971 cult action thriller “Vanishing Point” and as the eponymous lawyer in the NBC series “Petrocelli,” died on May 11. He was 92. No further details are currently available on his death. In “Vanishing Point,” Newman played former race car…



#barrynewman #vanishingpoint #dodge #stevensoderbergh #boston #bostonlatinschool #brandeisuniversity #leestrasberg #strasberg #broadway