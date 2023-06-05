Brazilian Police Charge Suspect in 2022 Murders of Dom Phillips, Bruno Pereira in the Amazon
Published
Brazilian police charged the alleged mastermind in the 2022 murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest.Full Article
Published
Brazilian police charged the alleged mastermind in the 2022 murders of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in the Amazon rainforest.Full Article
One year after the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, some people in the remote..