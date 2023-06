Cuba Gooding Jr. has settled a lawsuit accusing him of rape just before the case was set for trial, the New York Times reported Tuesday morning. An unidentified woman had accused him of rape in a civil lawsuit filed in 2020. The trial was set to begin Tuesday in a New York City federal court. In…



#cubagoodingjr #newyorkcity #gooding #greenwichvillage #mercerhotel #soho #markjayheller #variety #manhattan