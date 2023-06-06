Everything You Need To Know About Prince Harry's First Day In Court
Published
From his witness statement about struggling under media scrutiny, to the gruelling cross-examination over the royal's past.Full Article
Published
From his witness statement about struggling under media scrutiny, to the gruelling cross-examination over the royal's past.Full Article
Prince Harry has appeared at the High Court as he attempts to prove reporters from Mirror Group Newspapers illegally obtained..
ViewPrince Harry entered a courtroom witness box Tuesday, swearing to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher..