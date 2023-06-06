UN chief says Ukrainian dam collapse a "monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe"

Thousands of Ukrainians who were already on the front lines of the war in Ukraine now face a "monumental humanitarian, economic and environmental catastrophe" after the destruction of a key dam on the Dnipro River, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Tuesday. The big picture: The…



#ukrainians #ukraine #dniproriver #antónioguterres #kakhovka #zaporizhzhia #khersonoblast #russian #viktoriialytvynova #moscow