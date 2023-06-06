Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now’ Track List, Nicki Minaj’s New Album Release Date, BTS’ ‘Take Two’ Gets to No. 1 & More
Published
Taylor Swift & Matt Healy have reportedly split and the pop star reveals the track list for her upcoming ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ album, Nicki Minaj gives a release date for her first album in five years, BTS’ “Take Two” goes to No. 1 on the Hot Trending Songs chart, what you should know…
#taylorswiftmatthealy #nickiminaj #hottrendingsongs #newjeans #taylorswift #mattyhealy #jellyroll #billboardnews #joealwyn #swifties