Elizabeth Holmes' spotted after entering Texas prison yard following conviction

The first photographs have been made public of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in prison at Bryan, Texas. Holmes arrived at the prison on May 30th to begin serving her 11-year sentence after being convicted on multiple counts of fraud. The women's Federal Prison Camp Bryan is located near her…



#theranos #elizabethholmes #bryan #houston #billywilliams #siliconvalley #stanforduniversity #rameshsunnybalwani #andershagstrom #breckdumas