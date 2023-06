Coco Gauff may break through and win a Grand Slam singles title one day, but for now she cannot get past the world No. 1. For the second straight year, the 19-year-old American fell to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open, losing in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-2. Swiatek improved to 7-0…



#cocogauff #grandslam #frenchopen #gauff #jonwertheim #tennischannel #rolandgarros #usopen #haddadmaia #karolinamuchova