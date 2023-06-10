Children who survived plane crash found after six weeks lost in Colombian jungle
Four children have been found alive in the south of Colombia more than five weeks after the plane they were travelling in crashed ...
Four children who were missing for more than five weeks after a plane crash are in an "acceptable" state of health, the Colombian..
Four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in Colombia's southern jungle, after surviving a plane crash..