Ted Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” has died, possibly by suicide. Kaczynski was responsible for a 17-year bombing campaign resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring 23 others. What Happened: The 81-year-old Kaczynski, battling late-stage cancer, was discovered…



#tedkaczynski #federalmedicalcenter #northcarolina #marjorietaylorgreene #cpr #colorado #jeffreyepstein