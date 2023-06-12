Golfer tackled by security guard during celebrations at Canadian Open
Published
Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground by an overzealous security guard as he celebrated Nick Taylor's thrilling ...
#adamhadwin #nicktaylor
Published
Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin was tackled to the ground by an overzealous security guard as he celebrated Nick Taylor's thrilling ...
#adamhadwin #nicktaylor
ViewAdam Hadwin, a Canadian PGA Tour pro who had just finished in 12th place at the RBC Canadian Open, was tackled by security at..