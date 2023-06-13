With a 94-89 win last night, Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, crowning them the 2023 NBA champions.Full Article
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić Just Wants to Go Home
