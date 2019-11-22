Why Thanksgiving Week May Be a Good Time to Keep an Eye on the Markets

It's almost Thanksgiving!

So, what does that mean for investors?

Should they put down their phones and stop checking their portfolios since volume is historically slow during the week of Turkey Day?

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio doesn't think so.

"Well, it's Thanksgiving and it is a great time to spend...time with your family.

So, you know, maybe focus on them, but hey look, you can always look around at prices.

There's always going to be opportunities to buy things, to sell things," he said.

Marks also noted that his eyes will be glued on the screen come Friday because he wants to gauge how Black Friday is going for the retail sector.

