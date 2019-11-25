Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:14s - Published < > Embed
High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

Not many high school students can say they’ve built and launched rockets.

But Rebekah Hodge isn’t an ordinary teenager.

She’s helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

She’s also submitted results for several of her projects to NASA and had her work critiqued by NASA engineers.

Rebekah is among the top students in her class, despite commuting to school on a city bus each day for four hours.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.