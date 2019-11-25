High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

Not many high school students can say they’ve built and launched rockets.

But Rebekah Hodge isn’t an ordinary teenager.

She’s helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

She’s also submitted results for several of her projects to NASA and had her work critiqued by NASA engineers.

Rebekah is among the top students in her class, despite commuting to school on a city bus each day for four hours.