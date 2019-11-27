Global  

Klinsmann takes over at Germany's struggling Hertha

New Hertha Berlin boss Juergen Klinsmann explains his loves for the club and how his appointment came about.
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES SHOWS: BERLIN, GERMANY (NOVEMBER 27, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) NEWLY APPOINTED HERTHA BERLIN COACH, JUERGEN KLINSMANN, SAYING: "When I was recently here for the Leipzig game and then flew home again I did not think that I would be back so soon.

But things in soccer often happen overnight, although my relationship with Hertha did not develop overnight.

That goes back a long time because of my father who was an avid Hertha fan.

My first Bundesliga game was Stuttgart against Hertha and at the age of eight, I was at the stadium with a blue and white flag." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) NEWLY APPOINTED HERTHA BERLIN COACH, JUERGEN KLINSMANN, SAYING: "Yesterday there was a long talk and the request 'could you possibly jump in?', also of course to help shape the sports situation." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (German) NEWLY APPOINTED HERTHA BERLIN COACH, JUERGEN KLINSMANN, SAYING: "This lasted two or three hours and then I made a quick call home whether it was okay if I didn't return home right away.

Now I'm sitting here in front of you and it's a nice feeling and an honour to be able to help." STORY: Former World Cup winner Juergen Klinsmann replaced sacked Ante Covic as head coach of struggling Hertha Berlin on Wednesday (November 27) until the end of the season, returning to Germany's Bundesliga for the first time in a decade, the club said.

Covic lasted only 12 league matches as his team, who have lost their last four league games, lie 15th, level on points with Fortuna Duesseldorf in 16th, the relegation playoff spot.

Klinsmann, whose most recent appointment was United States head coach from 2011 to 2016, last worked in the Bundesliga during a hapless spell at Bayern Munich that lasted less than a season in 2008-09.

He will have former Werder Bremen coach Alexander Nouri as his assistant while also creating a new post - performance director - for retired Germany international Arne Friedrich.

Hertha host title contenders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (November 30) in Klinsmann's Berlin debut.




