Ryan Giggs hoping Azerbaijanis support Wales for Euro 2020

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he hopes Azerbaijanis adopt Wales as their second team with the Red Dragons playing two matches of their Euro 2020 group matches in the capital city, Baku.

The former Manchester United midfielder also admitted it is a daunting prospect facing the Italians in their final match in Rome.
