Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Black Friday: Over 165 million people expected to shop

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
Black Friday: Over 165 million people expected to shop

Black Friday: Over 165 million people expected to shop

Black Friday has arrived, however, many retailers kicked off their big sales on Thanksgiving.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Black Friday: Over 165 million people expected to shop

Is officially here.

Many retailers kicked off their big sales on thanksgiving.

That meant long lines outside stores as shoppers waited to get inside.

According to the national retail federation, shoppers are expected to spend about 4- percent more this year than last year, averaging just over one thousand dollars in gifts.

As in year's past, big ticket items like flat screen tv and video consoles seem to be the most popular items. whether online or in stores its estimated that over 165 million people plan to shop between thanksgiving day and cyber monday ####




You Might Like


Tweets about this

urwannabegothbf

𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙪 RT @floral_koo: 3.1 million hectares of land has burnt since november 11th in NSW and Queensland alone. South Australia has seen 25,000 hec… 20 hours ago

floral_koo

𝘨𝘨𝘶𝘬𝘪𝘦 ♡ 3.1 million hectares of land has burnt since november 11th in NSW and Queensland alone. South Australia has seen 25… https://t.co/SMBgcBm7wj 21 hours ago

barbie2dope

Barbie @reyeliza__ @pleatherxxx @bethanyneeper @AshlyeKyle @JeffreeStar If you make 1 million units but sell 2 million. As… https://t.co/lp2UIQ4rMW 2 days ago

Rama_Motwani

Rama Motwani RT @Gartner_MKTG: Black Friday is here! #Amazon, #Target, and #Walmart drove 169 million dollars in sales in 2018 over #BlackFriday and #Cy… 3 days ago

j_shomos

james ✌⚽ RT @Minercon2: Over 12 million acres (5 million hectares) already burnt, Black Friday fires were only 5 million acres. This fire is now the… 5 days ago

Minercon2

Thotalicious Over 12 million acres (5 million hectares) already burnt, Black Friday fires were only 5 million acres. This fire i… https://t.co/UwcXlCY8FQ 5 days ago

TOM_III_Guy

Scott Forman RT @memphistigerjeb: @TOM_III_Guy 2016 saw a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and another bowl appearance. A highlight was the beginni… 5 days ago

memphistigerjeb

Jeb Hill @TOM_III_Guy 2016 saw a new coaching staff, a new quarterback and another bowl appearance. A highlight was the begi… https://t.co/yb99gKPAUI 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season [Video]Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season

US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years. E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published

Legendary Radio Host Tom Joyner Retires From the Airwaves [Video]Legendary Radio Host Tom Joyner Retires From the Airwaves

Legendary Radio Host Tom Joyner Retires From the Airwaves. The 70-year-old's last airing of 'The Tom Joyner Morning Show' was on Friday. The program had an audience of nearly eight million and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.